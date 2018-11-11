Longview ministry holds coats for kids giveaway

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - In anticipation of the cold that lies ahead, an East Texas ministry tries to put warm clothing in the hands of needy families.
It was the annual coats for kids held Saturday at Longview’s Broughton Park.
Organized by Longview Community Ministries, winter coats, jackets, and hats were given out to those in need.
With a particularly cold upcoming winter predicted, organizers see this years giveaway as crucial to helping kids protect themselves against the temperatures.
Over 150-families, including over 500 children were helped through the coats for kids program in Longview.
