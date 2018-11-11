Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news

CHICAGO (AP) — Preventing heart attacks and other problems is the focus of top news from an American Heart Association conference that ends Monday in Chicago.
A large study found that fish oil, in the amount and type contained in many dietary supplements, did not lower the risk of cancer or heart problems for generally healthy people. Vitamin D pills also failed to help.
But a prescription-strength fish oil showed promise for people who already had certain heart risks.
The conference also featured new cholesterol guidelines. They recommend a new type of test when it's unclear if someone needs treatment, and give advice on who should consider pricey new cholesterol-lowering drugs that many insurers have balked at covering.