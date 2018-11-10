Veterans Day events across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Multiple events will be taking place in honor of Veteran’s Day across East Texas.
Kilgore College commemorates 100th anniversary of World War 1 armistice - Free concert and open to the public, set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Longview.
Honor America Night - Saturday, November 10th at Lobo Stadium. Veteran’s reception starting at 5:30pm in the press box and gates opening at 6:00pm. $3.00 entrance fee with Veterans, active Military and First Responders getting in free with proper ID.
Bishop Gorman - Bishop Gorman Catholic School will be honoring the men and women of our community who have served in the military on Monday, November 12th at 9 a.m. We invite all veterans to join us so that we may thank you for your service. For more information, please contact Bishop Gorman at 903-561- 2424.
Birdwell Elementary School Veterans Day Ceremony - 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Auditorium. Parents and the community are invited to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony.
Huntington High School Veteran’s Day Celebration - Taking place in the school gym on Monday, November 12 at 10 a.m.
