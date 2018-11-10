Two facing capital murder charges after shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two people have been arrested and are facing capital murder charges after a fatal shooting near Maydelle in Cherokee County.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, deputies were called to a home on County Road 2117 west of Rusk and south of Maydelle Wednesday at 8:09 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the body of 18-year old Trevor Lawson inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies began investigating and brought 17-year old Cody Roberts to the Cherokee County Jail to question him Wednesday evening. As a result of the questioning, Roberts was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Thursday evening, 20-year old Jontae Johnson came to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to talk to deputies, according to Campbell. Johnson was also arrested and is charged with capital murder as well as an unrelated aggravated assault warrant out of Rusk.
Roberts was arraigned Thursday morning while Johnson was arraigned on Friday.
Sheriff Campbell said both Roberts and Johnson’s bonds are set at $1 million for the capital murder charge. Johnson’s bond for the aggravated assault charge is set at $2,500. Both are still in the Cherokee County Jail.
The victim’s body was sent to Southeast Forensic in Tyler for an autopsy.
The investigation is still ongoing.
