Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: We started today cold and sunny, with temps near or below freezing in our northern counties and near 40 in Deep East Texas. With increasing clouds throughout the day, we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies by this evening and temps will stay cool for today, with highs struggling to reach the lower 50s. Tonight the cloud cover should help temps stay away from the freezing mark with morning lows tomorrow staying near 40 degrees. Heading into tomorrow, rain chances return to the forecast with a 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Veteran’s Day. Rain will stay in the forecast for the rest of Sunday and into the first half of Monday as a cold front moves through the area. Skies should start to clear out by Monday evening and Tuesday we will wake up with mostly sunny skies. Mornings will continue to stay cold in the mid to lower 30s for the first half of next week but thanks to all the sunshine, highs will warm into the mid-60s by Friday.