Ogunbowale, No. 1 Irish open with 103-58 rout of Harvard

Notre Dame: The Irish started the season with three players nursing injuries. Starting point guard Marina Mabrey, the team's 3-point threat, has a quad injury, while reserve frontliner Danielle Patterson sat out with a swollen knee. Both are day-to-day. Walk-on Kaitlin Cole is out for the season after knee surgery. Starting guard Jackie Young, who played much of last year with a mask to protect a broken nose, was in a mask again after getting dinged during the team's 107-65 exhibition victory over Lewis last week. She went without it in the second half.