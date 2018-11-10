Murder suspect deemed competent to stand trial

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
After spending the last five years in custody, an East Texas man has been evaluated as competent to stand trial for murder.
Bizarre courtroom and jail behavior lead to Kyron Templeton of Longview being sent to a state hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
He has been returned from the Vernon state hospital, and ruled competent to stand trial in Gregg county.
His case has come up dozens of times, but always for Templeton something interfered. Once he was excused for injury, other times his bizarre behavior in custody and in court had his counsel asking competency examination.
After being deemed competent to stand trial, he was in judge Alfonso Charles court Friday.
"The court received notice from Vernon state hospital that they have now deemed the defendant to be currently competent to stand trial." the judge said.
Templeton was arrested in 2013 after he allegedly stabbed two people at Good Shepherd medical center in Longview.
Nurse Gail Sandiage died from her injuries.
82 year old stabbing victim Harris Teel died two weeks later.
But while Templeton is competent to stand trial it may not happen until next year, for two reasons.
New district attorney Tom Watson will be taking over in 2019 and will need time to prepare the case.
And records are needed.
"Additional medical records that will need to be requested from Vernon state hospital, just to make sure all parties have a chance to get everything organized." judge Charles said.
Templeton is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
"Parties have agreed to a trial date the week of March 18th," said Charles.
The judge also ordered that Templeton continue to take prescribed medication from Vernon state hospital.
