Man attempts to rob convenience store with knife, flees on foot

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - From Tyler Police Department:
On November 9, 2018, at about 5:14 PM, Tyler Police responded to 7205 S Broadway, City Fuel, to a report of a robbery that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they learned that a White or Hispanic male, 5’8” thin build wearing white pants, gloves and a long sleeve black shirt, entered the store with a knife. The suspect then demanded money from the clerk. However, he was not able to get any money. He then left on foot from the scene. This investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.
