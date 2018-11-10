Man attempts to rob convenience store with knife, flees on foot

On November 9, 2018, at about 5:14 PM, Tyler Police responded to 7205 S Broadway, City Fuel, to a report of a robbery that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they learned that a White or Hispanic male, 5’8” thin build wearing white pants, gloves and a long sleeve black shirt, entered the store with a knife. The suspect then demanded money from the clerk. However, he was not able to get any money. He then left on foot from the scene. This investigation is ongoing at this time.