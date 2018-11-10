Lufkin roars into playoffs on 9 game winning streak

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - It seems like it has been years since Lufkin lost to Longview in week one action by a touchdown.
Since that loss on national television the Pack has won 9 straight games including a 38-7 win over Waller in the season finale.
Lufkin got out to a hot start and scored 21 points in the first quarter. The team faced adversity as Waller ran a 15 play drive in the second quarter that took almost 10 minutes off the clock to make it a 21-7 game at the half.
“That is a hard offense to stop if you have not seen it before,” coach Todd Quick said. “I thought we recovered after that one drive and once we stopped them they had nothing left.”
The win locks up a 9-1 season and now the Pack will prepare for McKinney North next week in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs. The game will take place next Friday at 7:30 pm from Abe Martin Stadium.
“It should be a rocking place,” Quick said. “We should have a lot of tickets sold anf the town needs to come out and support these boys. They have worked hard for this. We should have people in all the available seast to make this the best home field advantage we can have.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.