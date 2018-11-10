Auction held to benefit Texas Broadcast Museum

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore had an auction of surplus items Saturday to help benefit and take care of the museum.
This the first year the auction has been held.
Executive Director Chuck Conrad said, “We have a lot of surplus things that people have donated and have accumulated and eventually you get 7 or 8 of one thing, so we thought it would be a good idea to share them with other collectors.” He jokingly said, “This place has a very unique electric bill.”
The museum has been open for about two years.
It houses hundreds of vintage TV’s, cameras, and radios along with four studios and an event center.
One of the radio studios has a continuous broadcast from 1967 KDOK in Tyler, about the radio studio Conrad said: " All that stuff works and we can show you what a disc jockey did back then, he was a busy guy."
A special item on display is an 1890′s Edison Phonograph.
Museum hours are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They ask for a small donation to help keep the museum going.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.