Day 2 of Heroes Flight: Veterans travel to Arlington National Cemetery, Marine Corps Memorial

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A group of veterans are continuing their trip through Washington D.C. as part of Brookshire’s Heroes Flight.
The group of 23 heroes, including five from East Texas, paid a visit to the Marine Corps memorial Friday morning. Other stops on today’s schedule include the World War II memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery.
At the Arlington National Cemetery, veterans viewed the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
These visits bring an array of memories for the veterans on this trip. Among them was veteran Otis “Doc” Bell who says he witnessed the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima. Doc spent time at the Marine Corps memorial talking and sharing stories with Marines.
Over the years, Brookshires has taken more than 400 veterans on this flight since starting the program in 2010. The company calls it a great privilege to take this deserving group of veterans on the Heroes Flight.
