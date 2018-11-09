Trial set for suspect in fatal 2013 stabbing at Longview surgery center

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing and killing two people and injuring three others at a Longview surgery center.
Officials confirmed Kyron Rayshuan Templeton, of Longview, was found competent to stand trial on Thursday. During a hearing on Friday, a judge set the trial date for March 18, 2019.
Templeton was taken into custody following the November 2013 incident at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
Police said at the time of the incident that the stabbings occurred in the Ambulatory Surgical Center, and though the suspect fled the scene of the stabbings, they were able to apprehend him just blocks away within a very short time.
Gail Sandidge, a nurse at the surgery died in the attack. Another vicitm, Harris Teel, was critically injured during the attack and died in December 2013 due to his injuries.
Three other people were injured during the incident.
Templeton was charged with one count of capital murder and three aggravate assault with a deadly weapon charges.
