Roasted poblano burger with pepper jack cheese by Texas Beef Council

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares a delicious burger recipe that will warm you up this chilly weekend.
Roasted poblano burger with pepper jack cheese
Ingredients
2 lbs Ground Beef
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 large poblano peppers
2 Tbsp. olive oil
8 slices pepper jack cheese
½ cup chipotle mayonnaise
8 2 oz whole-grain hamburger buns
8 slices curly leaf lettuce
Preheat oven to 375°F. Place poblano pepper on a baking sheet. Rub each pepper with 1 Tbsp olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven until the skin of the pepper is blackened, about 15-20 minutes. Remove from the oven, place in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and steam for 15 minutes. Remove from the bowl, peel, remove the stems and seeds and coarsely chop.
Preheat gas or charcoal grill to 400°F. Shape into eight ¾-inch thick patties. Season each side with salt and pepper. Make a small indention in the center of the burger with your thumb. The fire should be quite hot; you should barely be able to hold your hand 3 or 4 inches over the grates. After the coals are gray, spray grates with cooking spray or brush with oil to help keep burgers from sticking.
Place burgers on grill and cook about 4 minutes per side for rare, another minute per side for each increasing stage of doneness. Top each burger with a slice of cheese the last 2 minutes of cooking time.
Evenly spread 1 Tbsp. chipotle mayonnaise on top and bottom of each bun. Place burgers in buns and top with chopped poblano pepper and lettuce.
