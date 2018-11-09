Nearly 2k people without power in East Texas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Nearly two thousand people are without power in East Texas Thursday night.
According to Oncor, the majority of people without power are in Tyler, comprising about 1,644 residents.
The majority of those affected are on Old Omen Road, just outside Loop 323.
Oncor is also reporting 179 people without power in Whitehouse.
Swepco is also reporting some outages, but only a handful.
Mineola, Longview and Henderson combined have 24 people without power.
Both sites report power to be restored by 10 o’clock at this time.
We will update this information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.