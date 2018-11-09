NB traffic down to 1 lane on Broadway Ave near Towne Drive in Tyler due to crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A car crash is blocking traffic on a Broadway Avenue in Tyler due to a crash.
According to the Tyler Police Department’s online records, police and fire are responding to a major crash at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive.
Tyler Police tweeted a message reporting northbound traffic is down to one lane as crews work to clear the crash.
Details about the crash are limited at this time.
