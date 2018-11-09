Mother searching for answers following sons 2017 death

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -An East Texas mother is speaking out after the fatal shooting of her son.
Joshua McGee,22, died in August of 2017 after he was shot in front of his home on East Lawrence street in Tyler.
"We have to stop the crime in Tyler,” says Angela Burgess, McGee’s mother. “We need peace, I need justice for my son."
Burgess describes her son as an outgoing and loving person who had a lot of friends.
"I don't know why this tragedy happened,” says Burgess. “I don't know why anybody would hurt him because he didn't bother anybody."
Police say all leads have led to a dead end but due to a witness that saw a male and a female run from the scene they believe they are looking for two suspects and that narcotics were involved.
"It was discovered to us that he was selling drugs,” says Don Martin, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department. “We believe at that time that could have been what was going on, I can't say that for sure, however, there was money that was located out in the street from his residence."
McGee’s mother says whatever her son may have did he still didn’t deserve to die.
“He wanted to open his own business like his grandfather,” says Burgess. “He just wanted to change his life."
A life burgess says ended too soon, now she's urging other young adults to walk on the right path.
"Whatever you're doing selling drugs, robbing, killing, it doesn't add up,” says Burgess. “It doesn't pay off and to the other mothers out here we must fight for our children."
Anyone with information about Joshua McGee’s death is urged to contact Tyler Police or make an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers.
