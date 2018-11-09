Longview Mall Sears named as one of 40 stores to close

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Sears store in the Longview Mall is one of 40 stores named that will be closing.
According to Sears Holdings', on November 8 the company informed associates at 40 stores that they will be closing these Sears and Kmart stores in February 2019.
This is in addition to the previously announced closure of 142 unprofitable stores expected to be completed near the end of the year.
The company said liquidation sales at the stores are expected to begin late next week.
