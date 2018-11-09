Ford buys electric scooter sharing company Spin

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford Motor Co. has bought an electric scooter sharing company, expanding its presence in alternative modes of transportation. The century-old automobile company announced its acquisition of Spin, a San Francisco-based dockless scooter sharing company, on Wednesday, Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)