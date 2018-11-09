DEPUTIES TRIED TO SAVE KIDS FROM FIRE

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
Two small children have died after their mobile home caught fire.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rusk county firefighters were called to the fire on highway 42, west of Henderson in the Turnertown community.
Their father survived the fire.
Fire crews were called to the burning mobile home between 4-and-4:30 Wednesday afternoon, but sheriff's deputies were the first to arrive, with a frantic father outside.
"He was out of the home he was trying to get back in to his children, he wasn't for sure exactly where his kids were in the house.
The father told them that his kids were still inside, and that's all they needed to try to get into the home to try to find these children and get them out," says Rusk county sheriff Jeff Price.
Firefighters and two Rusk county deputies ran into the burning structure to get the children out.
"The trailer house was filling with smoke pretty quick, and the longer they stayed in their the less likely we would have been able to find them," says deputy Blake Wallace.
"The structure was still burning when the officers and firefighters entered. It was hot enough that one of my officers, it melted his glasses," Price says.
The father and 2 children were taken to the hospital
the little boy and little girl both died from their injuries.
"The only thing I thought about were the kids. Every second was crucial. The only thing I wanted was to get in and get in quickly," says deputy Jason Wooley.
The outside of the home remains intact, but the inside was gutted,
The news of the children's deaths weighs heavy on the deputies.
"Seeing those babies get brought out was very difficult and it's something I still see, and something I'll see for quite some time," Wallace says.
The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
The adult taken to the hospital was treated and released according to the sheriff.
