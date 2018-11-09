Cesar Sayoc charged with sending package bombs to leading liberals, could face life in prison

In this courtroom sketch, pipe bombs suspect Cesar Sayoc seated in court, raises his arm to swear to the truth of his statement of need for assigned counsel, during his presentment in Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in New York. Sayoc, who faces charges for allegedly mailing more than a dozen explosive devices to prominent Democrats, CNN and critics of Republican President Donald Trump, has been ordered held without bail in New York. At left is Federal Defender Sarah Baumgartel, while standing far right are U.S. marshals. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) (AP)