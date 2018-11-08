Asian shares rally on US midterms, soothing fears of shifts

U.S. MIDTERMS: In line with most polls, the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives while the Republicans held on to a majority in the Senate. Traders were hopeful that a larger Democrat presence could act as a check on President Donald Trump, but it is unlikely to change his position on China, which which he is locked in an escalating trade dispute. Because the possibilities for compromise and big agenda items seem limited, politics is that much less likely to crowd out the performance of the strong U.S. economy.