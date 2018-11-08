3 suspects in Tyler robbery, beating indicted

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Three men suspected of robbing and beating a Tyler man have now been indicted.
Christian Nichols, 18, of Elkhart, Scottie Smart 18, of Palestine and Draven Starr, 21, also of Palestine, are all charged with robbery in connection with the Oct. 12 incident.
On Thursday, they were indicted in a Smith County courtroom.
The three are suspected of robbing a man in the 4400 block of South Broadway Avenue. The victim told police that he was was walking home from his first day at a new job when he was beaten to the ground and robbed of his belongings by three men who jumped him on the sidewalk.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.