Suspect in fatal stabbing of Longview nurse found competent to stand trial

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A man who stabbed and killed a Longview nurse and injured four others has now been found fit to stand trial.
Kyron Rayshuan Templeton, of Longview, was brought back from Vernon State Hospital recently. Thursday, an official confirmed he was found competent to stand trial and has a hearing set at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Templeton was taken into custody following the November 2013 incident at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
Police said at the time of the incident that the stabbings occurred in the surgery center, and though the suspect fled the scene of the stabbings, they were able to apprehend him just blocks away within a very short time.
Templeton was charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
