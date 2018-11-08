9 people arrested for alleged voter fraud in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday that the Election Fraud Unit of his office arrested nine individuals accused of participating in an organized illegal voting scheme in Edinburg.
The AG’s office says the arrests follow an ongoing investigation into a coordinated effort by political workers to recruit people who agreed to fraudulently claim residential addresses so they could vote in specific city of Edinburg municipal races.
Arrested were Hidalgo County residents Guadalupe Sanchez Garza, Araceli Gutierrez, Brenda Rodriguez, Rosendo Rodriguez, Cynthia Tamez, Ruby Tamez, Belinda Rodriguez, Felisha Yolanda Rodriguez and Jerry Gonzalez, Jr.
The nine individuals will be prosecuted by the Hidalgo County district attorney’s office. Under Texas law, it is a second-degree felony to vote in an election using a fraudulent address and under a new law, it is a first-degree felony for organizers to engage in organized election fraud activity to commit illegal voting.
“Illegal voting, particularly an organized illegal voting scheme orchestrated by political operatives, is an affront to democracy and results in corruption at the highest level,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Each illegal vote silences the voice of a law-abiding registered voter. My office will continue to do everything in its power to uncover illegal voting schemes and bring to justice those who try to manipulate the outcome of elections in Texas.”
More arrests are expected in connection with the organized illegal voting scheme.
