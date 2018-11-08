Payne Springs Fire: No children injured in crash involving school bus

PAYNE SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - No children were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Payne Springs.
According to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, they responded to a crash involving a school bus at the intersection of Highway 198 and County Road 2529 on Wednesday morning.
“Units arrived on location to find a low speed crash with minor vehicle damage," reported the Facebook post.
It was reported that there were seven children on the bus at the time of the crash. All of the children were wearing seat belts and none were injured.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue did report two adults were transported from the scene with minor injuries.
According to the Facebook, the Payne Springs Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.