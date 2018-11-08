East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very cool days ahead for East Texas! Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will remain in the forecast through the pre-dawn hours on Friday. We are not expecting anything severe at this time, but thundershowers will be possible as we see another cold front moves through very late on Thursday night and very early on Friday morning. As we head into the weekend, lows on Saturday morning are likely to dip into the middle to upper 30s with highs only recovering into the middle 50s. Some patchy frost will be possible on Saturday morning. We are also looking for a mostly sunny sky. On Sunday, Veterans Day, we should start off with a partly cloudy sky and then clouds should increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance for a few showers to develop. Yet another cold front is expected during the day on Monday with a few showers possible. Temperatures during the entire 7 day period should remain very fall-like. High temperatures should remain in the 50s throughout. Get those jackets ready.