Power restored to most affected in Henderson

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A power outage is affecting part of the city of Henderson.
As of 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Rusk County OEM said that power has been restored to most of the affected areas, though there may be an “isolated area” still without power.
According to a police officer who spoke with our reporter, the outage stems from a fire at a business. According to SWEPCO, nearly 900 customers are affected. Use caution in intersections that may not have functioning traffic signals.
The outage is along US 79. Henderson Fire Department is on the scene of an incident related to the outage. This scene is behind the Henderson Plaza shopping center, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
