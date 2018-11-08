EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy, cool and damp through the day today. Drizzle, mist and a few light showers are expected off and on through the afternoon. By this evening, another chance for a line of showers and a few thundershowers along another cold front that will move through overnight. Some of the rain could continue into early tomorrow morning, but should be ending by midday Friday. Temperatures today will stay steady in the 50s most of the day and drop into the 40s overnight. Friday afternoon, some clearing is possible behind the cold front with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s. Clear skies by early Saturday morning mean very cold conditions. Temperatures will drop into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings with the first frost of the season expected in northern counties. Partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 50s and rain chances returning by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will keep us chilly into early next week.