Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall, fractures 3 ribs

WASHINGTON (RNN/AP) — The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.
The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening.
Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.
Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
Ginsburg is considered the anchor of the court’s liberal wing, a champion of women’s rights, who perhaps most notably established an important gender equality precedent with her opinion in United States v. Virginia, in 1996.
In that case, the court found that Virginia Military Institute’s policy of male-only admissions was discriminatory against women.
She has gained pop star-level notoriety in recent years.
She is the star of a documentary, “RBG” which depicts her lifelong fight for women’s and minorities' rights.
“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” she promised in February.
President Bill Clinton nominated the Brooklyn, NY, native in 1993 to replace retiring Justice Byron White, and Ginsburg was sworn in as an associate justice in August of that year.
Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court.
