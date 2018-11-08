Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: Eastbound lanes of 1-20 closed on Louisiana side of border

From the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, TX (News Release) - Louisiana Department of Transportation has notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that Interstate 20 in the eastbound lanes will be closed for an indefinite period.
This closure is due to the construction that is ongoing in Louisiana approximately a half mile east of the state line. To compound the situation, a tractor-trailer has turned over in the construction area and damaged the open lane through the construction. This will require repair of the roadway and the shoulders before re-opening the roadway to traffic.
Please find alternate routes to access FM 169 in Louisiana, then back to I-20.
