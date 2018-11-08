East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds, rain and isolated thundershowers and maybe even a few isolated thunderstorms will be in the offing throughout the night tonight. Rainfall totals should not be too significant overnight with most totals less than 1″ and many areas less than .50″. however, a few areas, in the heavier thundershowers, totals may exceed 1″. Some very small hail is possible in the heavier storms tonight, but that is the greatest risk at this time. Once the drier air arrives early tomorrow morning, skies should begin to clear and the rain should end. Much cooler air is likely during the morning hours, especially on Saturday with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is a possibility. For our Veterans Day, increasing clouds are expected with rain chances increasing to 30-50% throughout the day. Another front is expected early on Monday morning bringing a few more showers and a much cooler air mass into our area. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings should be in the lower to middle 30s with our first freeze of the season possible on Wednesday morning. Plentiful sunshine is expected Tuesday through Thursday of next week.