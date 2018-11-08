2 arrested after firearms stolen during Cherokee County burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - From the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office:
During the months of September and October on various dates reports were made to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in reference to thefts and burglaries in the area surrounding New Summerfield. Various items were reported stolen including tractors, guns, household items, electronics, power tools, chainsaw's, trimmers, mowers and other miscellaneous items.
The suspect was identified as Ruben Reyes Jr.. 30 years of age of Jacksonville, Texas. Reyes was arrested on 10-22-2018 on an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. Reyes has since been charged with a total of 9 charges. The arrest warrants were issued by Precinct One, Justice Of the Peace, Judge Brenda Dominy.
Charges are as follows:
Burglary of a Habitation F-2 $25,000 Bond
Burglary of a Building SJF $25,000 Bond
Abandoning/Endangering a Child SJF $50,000 Bond
Possession of Controlled Substance F-3 $25,000 Bond
Burglary of a Building SJF $25,000 Bond
Theft of Property ($2500-$30,000) SJF $25,000 Bond
Burglary of a Building SJF $7,500 Bond
Burglary of a Building SJF $10,000 Bond
Burglary of a Building SJF $10,000 Bond
Reyes was charged with a total of 9 Felony Charges with bonds totaling $202,500.
Ruben Lyon Martinez, 25 years of age of Jacksonville, was arrested on 10-29-2018 and charged with Burglary of a Habitation stemming from a Burglary that occurred on 10-05-2018. Reyes and Martinez were both involved in that Burglary where numerous firearms were stolen.
Some of the firearms have been recovered and returned to the owner after a search warrant was executed on Ruben Reyes' residence. Also recovered during the search warrant were some household items, chainsaws, handheld radios, and fishing equipment.
Investigated by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Dept. CID and assisted by Constable J. Beene of Pct. 4.
