UT Tyler professor addresses child sex trafficking with new grant

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A University of Texas at Tyler professor is addressing child sex trafficking with a grant from the Department of Justice.
Dr. Kathy Miller said when it comes to human trafficking, Texas is second to California for reported incidents. Miller called it an enormous problem, even in Smith County.
“Last year in 2018, there were two human trafficking arrests,” Miller said. “Well if the FBI says that only 1 in 100 are identified, then how many are truly out there?”
In an effort to learn more about the crime that often hides in the shadows and to provide resources and education, Miller is now making use of a grant from the DOJ.
“The end goal is that we decrease the adverse mental and physical health outcomes with these victims,” Dr. Miller said. “And help them grow to have very productive lives.”
Dr. Miller said she’s passionate about this, because she saw it first hand working as a trauma center nurse.
“I had a 9-year-old that was brought to me,” Miller said. “The child was trafficked through migrant camps all along the border. And to not go into details, her injuries were so extensive that I’ve never forgotten those for the rest of my life.”
And now Miller brings that passion to Tyler to let victims know that someone cares.
“If Tyler wraps around this problem, this can be pushed out of Tyler with the community’s efforts and support," Miller said.
