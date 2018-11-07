Tyler County deputies, AG’s Office investigators arrest 2 men on child porn charges

TYLER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted investigators with the Office of the Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit in serving warrants that resulted in two men being arrested on child porn charges on Tuesday.
Billy Cain, 55, of Fred, was arrested and charged with promotion of child pornography, according to a press release on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office page. District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker preset his bond amount at $50,000.
Cain is still being held in the Tyler County Jail.
Justin Methvin, 27, of Colmesneil, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford set his bond amount at $4,000. Methvin has since posted bail on that bond amount and has been released from the Tyler County Jail, the press release stated.
According to the press release, TCSO deputies assisted Child Exploitation Unit investigators with executing a search warrant in Fred on Oct. 17.
“After receiving a CyberTip of possible child pornography, investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit were able to verify the credibility of the tip and were able to determine the location of the source,” the press release stated. “After executing the search warrant and seizing evidence at a residence in the southern portion of Tyler County, and an arrest warrant was issued for Billy Cain, age 55 of Fred.”
TSCO deputies and investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit served another warrant at a home in Colmesneil on Tuesday. After they seized evidence at that home, Methvin was arrested for possession of child pornography and taken to the county jail, the press release stated.
