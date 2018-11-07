TJC students volunteer to drive others to polls on Election Day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This election season Tyler Junior College students are helping their fellow students get out and vote.
“Just make sure that they are registered to vote, and if they are, most of them, about 90 percent of them, don’t have a car, so we’re like, 'Okay. Well, you want to go right now?" said Avery Miller, a student.
She is one of the many volunteers who organized rides to the polls for students who live on or off campus but don’t have a mode of transportation.
“I know what it’s like to not have a ride and to have to rely on somebody. And ... they may not come at the time, and it’s real important to me to see change in this world,” she said.
Change can come about as a result of voting, but only if you can get to the polls.
“Well, some of the students live in the dorms, and so if they don’t have a ride, we can give them a ride to go take them cause it’s important to go vote," said Tabitha Mejia, a student.
The students said they want everyone to have an equal opportunity to vote and that’s why they’re here to help.
