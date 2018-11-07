3 taken to the hospital after home burns in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a structure fire.
According Rusk County Office of Emergency Management’s Patrick Dooley, the call came in between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dooley said that two children and an adult male were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.
The home was located off of Hwy 64 on Hwy 42 in the county. Firefighters are still at the scene.
Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.