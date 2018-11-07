Smith County Prosecutor April Sikes to join Gregg County DA’s office

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Veteran SSmith County Prosecutor April Sikes has announced her intention to join the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office on January 1, 2019.
Sikes will serve as the first assistant to newly-elected Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson.
In confirming Sikes' job commitment, Watson said, “I will be proud to have April as a member of my team. Her character, passion, experience, and record of public service will well serve the office of District Attorney and the citizens of Gregg County.”
A graduate of Baylor University with both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Law degree, Sikes has served in the Smith County District Attorney’s office for over 15 years.
