School custodian finds loaded firearm at Wills Point High School, authorities investigating

WILLS POINT, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating after a loaded firearm was found at the Wills Point High School.
According to a press release from the Wills Point Police Department, at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, they were informed that a firearm had been found at the high school.
They report a school custodian had found the firearm while he was changing the trash can in a male restroom. According to police, the custodian found the firearm after he noticed there was a heavy object in the trash bag he was removing.
In the press release it states when officers arrived on scene, they removed the firearm and confirmed it was loaded.
Students were released at that time while officers remained on scene. According to the press release, authorities are continuing their investigation, tracing and fingerprinting the firearm as well as reviewing video surveillance.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office , Wills Point police, DPS and ATF are assisting with the investigation.
According to the press release, the Wills Point Independent School District also announced a reward for anyone with information about the case or that may lead to an arrest.
