Retired lawyer speaks about living with dementia

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - During a public meeting about dementia, a retired lawyer spoke publicly about his struggles and his life with the disease.
Doctor Don Kent was recently diagnosed with a type of dementia known as Lewy Body Dementia. According to the National Institute on Aging, more than 1 million Americans are affected by LBD.
During a public meeting hosted by the Prestige Estates in Tyler, Kent shared his journey of living with the disease.
“I was diagnosed in March of 2017 and I describe a little of my journey to try and educate the people of all forms of dementia,” said Kent. “It’s a constant fog in my brain. Some days are better than others.”
The meeting, which took place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, discussed LBD as well as other forms of dementia. Kent, an advocate for early diagnosis, shared his personal story in hopes of educating the public on what is like to live with dementia.
“I’m in early stages,” said Kent. " I had my follow up now and I am progressing, but it is slow but I’m still able to function. I’m pretty good on most days. "
Lewy Body Dementia is second to Alzheimer’s, which accounts for 70 percent of dementia cases.
