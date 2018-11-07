NET RMA opens Toll 49 Lindale Relief Route

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - A long-awaited roadway that has been in the works since July 2016 is now open to the public.
The Lindale Relief Route - or Toll 49 Section 4 - stretches from Interstate 20 to Highway 69 north of Lindale. Section 4 is 6.7 miles long and expected to cut 10 to 15 minutes time for drivers coming from the Lindale area.
The entire 32 miles is now accessible to motorists, the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority announced Wednesday.
"This is an exciting time for the agency. Our board has worked very hard to continue to develop segments of Toll 49. Segment 4 was a great next step,” said Chris Miller, executive director of NET RMA. “The board is now taking the next steps to develop Segment 6, which would extend from SH 110 to SH 271 on the east Side of Tyler.”
