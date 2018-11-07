Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote

Bucklew's lawyer Robert Hochman told the justices that his client's medical condition has changed since the court agreed to take his case. He told the justices that Bucklew now has a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the four liberal justices who stopped Bucklew's execution, wanted to know how that didn't alleviate concerns about Bucklew choking on his own blood during a lethal injection execution. Hochman said it's not clear how long the tube will remain in and that even if it does "there would still be complications that would need to be investigated."