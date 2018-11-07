Lindale man charged with child sex abuse pleads guilty

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child was convicted and sentenced in a Smith courtroom.
Mark Nunley, 33, of Lindale, pleaded guilty to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom on Nov. 6. Nunley was then sentenced to thirty years in prison for the charge.
Nunley was arrested on Dec. 16, 2016 and charged with sexual abuse of a child. According to officials, during a forensic interview, the child described being sexually abused repeatedly by Nunley for an extended period of time.
Officials with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported an adult witness provided a statement claiming to have caught Nunley in the act.
