Kilgore students attend mid-term elections watch party

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas college joined in the interest on this mid-term election day with an election night party.
The Kilgore College government department hosted an election watch party in the Devall student center ballroom.
Free to students, faculty and staff members. snacks and prizes were offered while attendees watched the results of the election.
Around a thousand students were expected to participate in an election they see as directly affecting their futures.
“If we choose to be more politically aware now, we can vote now and understand what’s going on. Then we can make decisions on what’s going to happen to us in the future when we’re going to feel it later,” said Kilgore college student Whitney Gibbs.
“Well, it definitely gives me a better idea of what to look for in politics. me being engaged with my class right now, it allows me to open myself up and think clearly about my own decisions,” said Kilgore college student Shaun Simpson.
Organizers say the watch party will last until midnight, or whenever control of both houses of Congress has been determined.
The students got extra credit for attending.
