Jacks survive scare on opening night

KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE• Bogues picked up right where he left off in 2017-18, pumping in a game-high 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. The senior out of Killeen, Texas, settled into a newfound role as distributor, too, by dishing out a career-best six assists in the victory. • Graduate student Davonte Fitzgerald turned some heads in his first showing in a Lumberjack uniform. The Atlanta, Ga., native finished with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in his Nacogdoches debut. • Putting forth a fine all-around effort, junior Kevon Harris turned in a line of 10 points, three rebounds, five assists and two of SFA's seven steals. • All of the emotions Nicholas felt after learning he would be cleared for the 2018-19 season just 90 minutes before tipoff did not limit the effectiveness of the Pearland, Texas, native. Nicholas finished with 10 points and three rebounds during the win.• Also finishing in double-digits in the scoring department was junior Nathan Bain who registered a career-high 10 points in his first start of the season. • SFA connected on 50.8-percent (30-of-59) of its shots as a unit and held a plus-seven (28-21) edge on the glass over the Rams. Leading the way in the rebounding category was freshman forward Mitchell Seraille who snared a team-high six to go along with seven points, a steal and a block in 20 minutes of action.• Five players finished with 10 or more points for the Rams, too, with Juwan Jones' 12 leading the way. Rob Thomas narrowly missed out on a double-double as he finished with 11 markers and a game-best nine assists. • Twenty-one of SFA's 83 points - or 25-percent - of the 'Jacks' points came off of 21 Texas Wesleyan turnovers. SFA committed just 10 throwaways the entire night.