Gladewater police searching for burglary suspects

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - The Gladewater Police Department are searching for two suspects that they say were involved in an early morning burglary.
According to an alert posted on their Facebook page, the individuals were last seen in the area of South Loop 485 and Money Street. Police described the two individuals as black males wearing dark-colored shirts or hoodies and black jeans.
The Gladewater Police Department asks anyone who spots the suspects to immediately call the department at 903-845-2166.
