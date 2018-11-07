Former North Hopkins ISD employee arrested, charged with improper relationship between educator, student

Late in the afternoon of Friday, November 2, 2018, the District received a report that a North Hopkins ISD employee had been observed communicating with a student through electronic media in violation of NHISD policies and regulations. The North Hopkins ISD immediately instituted an investigation into the allegations that very evening. Due to the nature of some information that was brought to their attention, the NHISD administrators reported the alleged behavior to both Child Protective Services and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. The NHISD administration then met with the accused employee on Sunday, November 4, 2018, notified her of the investigation and the allegations and concerns that had been brought forth, and also notified her that she was being placed on suspension without pay. The employee submitted her resignation, instead. The District has now been notified that the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation and, based on that investigation, has arrested the now-former employee, Ms. Janie Perez. It is NHISD’s understanding that Ms. Perez has been charged with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.