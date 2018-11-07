East Texas Election: Some upsets, smooth victories during midterm

District 11 State Rep. Travis Clardy will serve another term for those Pineywoods. He says he ran a successful campaign and is pleased to serve rural East Texans on issues that matter to them such as public education. But this year Clardy has his eyes on for the speaker position at the State Capitol. “I’ve been running two campaigns this fall. One for House District 11 - which we’ve run successfully, have had a great staff, great team, great team of volunteers on board. It’s been a good effort and successful conclusion. But the next step is to be speaker. And so I’ve submitted my candidacy, filed the paperwork and I’m very optimistic about the opportunity that I have, that I have to be the next speaker house in the 86th legislature,” Clardy said. Members of the House get to select the speaker- a position only 150 people at the house get to elect him on.