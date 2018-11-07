BREAKING: Dez signs with New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KTRE) - After being unemployed for over 200 days, Lufkin native Dez Bryant has landed with a new team.
According to NFL writer Ian Rapoport, after working out for the team on Tuesday, the two sides were able to agree to a one-year deal on Wednesday morning.
Bryant tweeted, “It’s official I’m a New Orleans Saint.”
Adam Schefter, an NFL Insider for EPSN, tweeted that Bryant’s contract is for the one year, and it will be in effect through the end of the 2018 season, “per source.”
“He wanted to prove what he can do and become a free agent again,” Schefter said in his tweet. “And he gets to do it for a contender, which was also important to him.”
Bryant was released by the Cowboys on April 13. The Saints already have a threat in Michael Thomas, but the production level drops off to their other receivers Tre’Quan Smith, Austin Carr, and Cameron Meredith.
The 7-1 Saints were already considered a Super Bowl contender with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees under center. Add in Bryant and it appears the odds may be going up.
Bryant is expected to be back in New Orleans on Thursday to make it official.
The game on Nov.29 between the Cowboys and Saints in Arlington now takes on a new meaning with Bryant returning to the building where he spent his whole career.
Bryant already seems excited to return to Dallas and prove to his former team that he still has it.
Previous stories: Dez to Saints? NFL Source: Saints to work out former Cowboy
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.