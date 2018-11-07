Better East Texas: Healing, civility for the U.S.?

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Recently and almost thankfully, the national discussion has turned to the need for civility to return between the warring political parties and political ideologies. Everyone is quick to point out a long list examples that point to the other side of the argument regardless of which side you are on with, from what I can find, is one exception.
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, said she was wrong to call Hillary Clinton crooked and that she hated her. In all the rhetoric flying around that is the only apology that has made it to the surface.
So, everyone has said we need more civility while few, if any, are taking actions to support that notion. The president has received ample criticism for his personal attacks on individuals and he could certainly lead by taking the high road and ignoring taunts or media questions he considers unfair or untrue – just ignore them.
Leaders on the liberal side of the political system could lead, as well, by reversing positions on suggesting supporters get into the opponents' faces, suggesting harassment, or just eliminating discussion that inspires hateful actions.
And yes, words on both sides inspire hateful actions. They always have and will, and until true leaders at all levels and until the population in general tones down hateful speech, hate will win, hate will divide, and hate will injure.
Change will be slow. Moving forward, we can discuss, debate, but let’s not divide. Our country is better than that and deserves some healing and that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.