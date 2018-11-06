Wyoming Caterpillar dealer opens business in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A mining industry-related business has opened in East Texas.
Dragline Service Specialties said they hope to employ about 100 people at their new Tyler facility.
The company, a division of Wyoming Machinery Company, plans to expand the company’s operation as a CAT dealer with this new facility. The new “full-service” facility will be used for parts and service resources, machinery, inventory, tools and equipment. The facility will also include personnel to provide total support for customers.
The company chose Tyler for the location of the facility because of its skilled labor pool. According to Danny Riley, the area has a pool of people ready to enter the industry.
“It’s got a lot of the kind of people we’re looking for. Wielding and machining, a lot of them already work in the mining industry, oil, and gas industry and so it’s a good overall fit," said Riley.
According to the press release, the facility is part of Wyoming Machinery and Dragline Service Specialities plan to expand their operations.
As part of the plan, Dragline Service Specialities will also operate out of a facility in Gillette, Wyoming and also have “satellite facilities” in other parts of the country.
“We plan on being hear a long time,” said Riley. “Growing a business and being a first-rate operation.”
While the facility opened on Aug. 1, it plans to be up and fully functional by May 2019.
